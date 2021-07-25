Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Athene stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 637,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28. Athene has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

