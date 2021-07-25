Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post sales of $28.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.01 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,454.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $182,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,499. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

