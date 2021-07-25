Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

