Analysts Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $102.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.92 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

