Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $45.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

NTLA stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

