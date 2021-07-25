Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). International Seaways posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

INSW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 289,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,841. The stock has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Seaways by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 85.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

