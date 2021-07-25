Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post $8.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $32.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

