Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

WNEB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,706. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.