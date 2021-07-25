Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

AIRG opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68. Airgain has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Airgain by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

