Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $412.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post sales of $412.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.71 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

