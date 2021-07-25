Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 103,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,841. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

