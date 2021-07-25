Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce $53.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 490.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $140.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

