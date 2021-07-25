Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $38.92 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

