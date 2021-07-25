Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE KO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

