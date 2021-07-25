Analysts Offer Predictions for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 181,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.