Analysts Offer Predictions for Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telecom Italia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

