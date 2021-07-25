Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 25th (AMNB, AVTE, AXP, GIB.A, HPE, HRTG, IAS, INTA, MEG, MSFT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 25th:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE). Wedbush issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $193.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$130.00. Scotiabank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $31.25 target price on the stock.

