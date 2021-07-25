Analyzing Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Century Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 26.98% 11.86% 0.66% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.76% 11.86% 1.83%

Risk and Volatility

Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $168.14 million 3.78 $42.21 million N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 4.48 $214.45 million $1.85 11.57

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Century Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. As of January 19, 2021, the company operated twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

