Analyzing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediWound and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediWound and PacificHealth Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $21.76 million 4.88 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -11.47 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Volatility and Risk

MediWound has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -41.37% -125.38% -29.58% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MediWound beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MWPC005, a topically applied biological drug candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

