Anchor Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.54 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00005016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $155.54 million and $3.52 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,805,015 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

