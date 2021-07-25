Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Acquires 2,729,616 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the quarter. ContextLogic makes up approximately 5.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.68% of ContextLogic worth $66,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock worth $9,795,168. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

WISH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,292,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,250,804. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

