Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,354,431 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,354,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,511,000. iQIYI accounts for 1.8% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of iQIYI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,004,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,284. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

