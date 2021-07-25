Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,017 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 4.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.34% of MongoDB worth $54,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.54. 523,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,679. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.