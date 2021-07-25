Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for approximately 0.4% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $14,953,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $4,739,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Twitter by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,678,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,771,000 after purchasing an additional 608,983 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,275,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

