Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Has $24.46 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,457 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises approximately 1.9% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.13% of Coupa Software worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $235,140,000.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,947,558. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of COUP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.33. 699,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.73.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

