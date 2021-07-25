Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 589.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 806,731,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,368,792. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

