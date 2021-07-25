Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 606,408 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.15. 31,708,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,704,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.