Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Sells 122,446 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,446 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up 2.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.24% of Bill.com worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

NYSE BILL traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $208.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,601,206 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

