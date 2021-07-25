Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Sells 167,500 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 3.9% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.07% of Baidu worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,705. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

