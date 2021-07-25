Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 505,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,588,000. JD.com comprises about 3.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 20,290,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,009. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

