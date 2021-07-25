Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279,189 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $18.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.79. 33,694,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

