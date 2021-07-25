ANON Hits Market Cap of $17,540.55 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ANON has a market cap of $17,540.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 82.7% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

