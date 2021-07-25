AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $551,876.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

