Anyswap Hits Market Capitalization of $27.25 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and $1.71 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00004271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00119629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00139321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.21 or 0.99990733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00866356 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

