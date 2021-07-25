Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.89.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

AON stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AON will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

