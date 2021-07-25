APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of APA worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

