APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT) Head to Head Comparison

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares APA and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.55 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -16.86 EQT $3.06 billion 1.85 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -106.42

EQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APA and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% N/A -0.11% EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for APA and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 8 10 1 2.63 EQT 0 2 14 0 2.88

APA presently has a consensus price target of $23.97, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. EQT has a consensus price target of $22.79, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than EQT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EQT beats APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

