Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 569,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,750. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

