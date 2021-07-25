API3 (API3) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.29 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00009908 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

