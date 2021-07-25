APIX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $501,262.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $501,262.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.18 or 0.00799637 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

