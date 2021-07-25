Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,305 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after buying an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. 1,883,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.