Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1,342.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,515 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

