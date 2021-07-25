Apollon (XAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 74.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 72.7% against the dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $5,125.33 and $50.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

