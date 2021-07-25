Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Reduced by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. decreased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,221 shares during the quarter. Appian makes up 4.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.57% of Appian worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.77. The company had a trading volume of 312,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -251.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

