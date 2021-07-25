Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 312.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $177,654,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 45,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

