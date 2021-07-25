Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 114,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 382,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

