Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,020,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

