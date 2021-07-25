Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

