Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $177,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 45,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

