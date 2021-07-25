Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.39 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $79,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

